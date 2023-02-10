PRO-7 steps up campaign against human trafficking

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) will adopt a more aggressive campaign against human trafficking.

This was announced by Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of PRO-7 director Police Brigadier General Jerry Bearis after reports surfaced that Catholic groups in the country expressed growing concern about human trafficking cases in the Philippines.

In a report, The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said that they will create a “vigorous education and action program” to track the areas where human trafficking is rampant.

In Central Visayas, Pelare said that the police have been ramping up their efforts, not only on the actual human trafficking operations but also online.

“With the call of the Catholic Church we will really step up with our aggressive campaign against human trafficking,” Pelare said.

He, however, did not provide the data on how many human trafficking cases their office logged in the past year and the start of this year.

He further emphasized that information from the community regarding these illegal activities plays a crucial role in arresting perpetrators and rescuing possible victims.

“While we have intelligence operatives on the ground we get information from kanang mga silingan, mga concerned citizens so atoang thrust ani is we do this together sa community, the police, the procedures naa na diha, operations manual, naa na tay mga units in-charge ana we just need to report,” he added. / rcg

