Senator Go: 38 super health centers will be built in Cebu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Thirty eight super health centers would be constructed in the whole Island of Cebu, Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go said.

Go visited Cebu on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, where one of his itinerary was to attend the groundbreaking of a super health center in Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City.

According to the senator, that the facility is a medium-type health center that could cater to dialysis, dental, vaccination, and other health services.

“Ang super health center po pwede dyan ang panganganak, birthing, dental, laboratories, X-rays,” Go said.

(The super health center they can giver birth there, birthing, dental, laboratories, X-rays.)

He said that local government units (LGUs) might enhance or expand the services that the facility would be offering to its constituents.

Go said that the national government had been targeting to build 307 super health centers in 2022 and 322 super health centers this year in remote areas in the country.

“Napansin ko nun sa mga malalayong mga lugar, mga six class municipalities, kawawa yung mga pasyenteng nanganganak, minsan di na umaabot sa ospital. Ngayon po makakatulong itong super health center, pwede nang manganak dyan, at yung mga vaccination drive,” he added.

(I saw before that those in the farther areas, the six municipalities, I pity patients who will give birth there, sometimes they cannot reach the hospital. Now, the super health center can help them, they can now give birth there and even the vaccination drive.)

With this, Go said that health services would now be closer to the public.

