Love unrequited: 30% of Filipinos feel the pain — SWS

MANILA, Philippines — Many Filipinos are feeling the strain of unrequited love this Valentine’s Day.

The survey found that one-third of Filipinos had made a love confession to a friend, but only half of those have been returned.

Ikaw ba ay nakaranas na ng unrequited love o pagmamahal na hindi nasuklian? The Fourth Quarter 2022 Social Weather Survey found 3 out of 10 adult Filipinos who have experienced unrequited love. More at https://t.co/kTDUbYjboh pic.twitter.com/UiCu0EL0LN — SWS (@SocialWeatherPH) February 10, 2023

The love between men and women is starkly different in its intensity, with men professing to adore their partner at 40% and women at a remarkable 25%.

Cupid’s arrow was still finding its mark, however, as the recent survey shows 57 percent of Pinoys still assessed their love life as very happy.

But no relationship is perfect, and 25 percent said that they “could be happier” with their love life, according to the survey.

The survey also revealed that 17% of Filipinos have no relationship at all.

The survey was conducted with a sample size of 1,200 adults 18 years old and above nationwide.The sampling error margin is more or less 2.8 percent.

