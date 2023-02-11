2 cousins killed in Danao City fire

By: Pegeen Maisie Sararaña and Paul Lauro - Multimedia Reporter and Multimedia Correspondent

By: Pegeen Maisie Sararaña and Paul Lauro - Multimedia Reporter and Multimedia Correspondent | February 11,2023 - 12:51 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two boys were killed in a fire that broke out in a residential area in Purok 4, Barangay Tuburan Sur in Danao City on Friday afternoon, February 10.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Fortunato Ecle Jr, chief of Danao City Police Station, said the two cousins, aged four to five-years-old, were trapped in one of the second floor rooms of their grandparents’ home, where the fire was said to have started.

A total of eight houses were burned in the fire while two others incurred damages.

Damage to properties was estimated to have reached P212,500.

According to a report by Senior Fire Officer (SFO1) Ronald Telledua of the Danao City Fire Station, the fire was reported at about 3:45 p.m.

It immediately spread to nearby homes that were also made of light materials.

However, fire investigators are yet to determine its cause.

The fire was placed under control at 4:30 p.m. before it was finally put out ten minutes later.

Ecle said that the owner of the house where the fire was said to have started was unaware as to what may have caused it.

Officials of Barangay Tuburan Sur continue to do a profiling of the fire victims to determine their actual number while the city government is preparing for the distribution of relief assistance.

The fire victims are now accommodated at their temporary shelter in Delfin Dawe Elementary School.

