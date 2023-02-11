Gealon wants designated waiting area for food delivery riders

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Food businesses in Cebu City will already be required to assign a waiting area for delivery riders if a draft resolution by Councilor Rey Gealon is approved.

Last Feb. 7, Gealon submitted to the City Council Secretariat a proposed resolution that will address concerns on the plight of food delivery riders and provide them with a decent waiting area.

His resolution is yet to be presented to other members of the City Council for deliberation in their next session.

In his proposed resolution, Gealon is asking the Office of the Mayor, through the Business Permit and Licensing Office, to study the possibility of requiring food businesses to provide a waiting area for delivery riders.

“It’s both pitiful and shameful to see drivers of food delivery services like Grab Food, Food Panda, and the like to just sit around the premises of food establishments, some even on parking pavements, as they await their respective orders to be delivered,” he said.

“What is more, health and sanitation issues arise if they are just left without a clean and sanitary area or lounge to wait, considering that they are handling and delivering food for human consumption,” he added.

Gealon said a decent waiting area should be secure, well-ventilated, and has adequate chairs and power supply, and preferably located within the remise of restaurant or the food establishment.

