From Friendzoned to Husbandzoned: The modern love story of high school sweethearts Glace and Myle

CEBU CITY, Philippines – They say that young love is never meant to last. And that infatuation is bound to wear off after some time.

Well for Glace and Myle, age does not determine the strength of love, and being young but “so sure in love” is their greatest strength.

Glace Genward Lirasan was only 16 years old when he first met the love of his life.

On the first day of his senior high school, the friendly teen spotted the shy Myle Jalandoni, who was a transferee, in the crowd.

And for Glace, it was love at first sight.

He could never forget the first time he laid his eyes on the woman he now calls “wife.”

Wearing a yellow v-neck shirt, blue pants, and glasses, it was like a spotlight was focused only on her amidst the maddening crowd.

Stalker?

Myle on the other hand said her first impression of Glace was not good.

She was shocked when a new schoolmate messaged her and said that he had a GPS location of her house. A little wary, it took her some time to reply until she figured out that it was actually a pick-up line.

Glace admitted the line he used made him sound like a stalker but he was only trying to break the ice since they were neighbors. He’s just thankful it actually worked.

After talking some more online and in school, they both soon became friends and started spending a lot of time together. Over time, Glace knew he was falling deeper and deeper in love.

But things don’t always go the way we want them to. After confessing his feelings to Myle, Glace got “friendzoned.”

A relationship was not a priority for the young Myle because she wanted to focus on her studies. Glace recalled that memory as a time of great sadness for his broken heart.

But giving up was not in Glace’s vocabulary. As long as she wanted him to be her friend, he had hopes that one day, she would feel the same. He was patient and remained a loyal friend who was always by her side and supportive of her goals, even without the assurance of his feelings being reciprocated.

Fortunately, Glace was able to get out of the “friendzone” after a few months. Myle could not deny her feelings any longer and she made up her mind to cherish him while keeping her education as her top priority.

This was the moment Glace has been waiting for since the day he learned her name. And when he finally had the courage to ask her to be his girlfriend four months later on the rooftop of their school building, his eyes brimmed with tears when she finally said “yes.”

Couple rings

The couple recalled how they excitedly bought couple rings immediately after to signify the beginning of their relationship.

And their happy moments continued in college when they both ended up taking up a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration major in Marketing Management at the same university.

Even after almost 7 years, their relationship remained strong and it was clear to both of them that they were ready to take it to the next level.

When asked about how they managed to make their relationship last so long, both said that the key is commitment and communication.

“Love is not feelings. It’s commitment,” was the line Glace heard from one of his teachers back in high school that made him contemplate his views on love and relationships.

At an early age, he realized that feelings are not what keeps a relationship afloat. He said that the key is to hold on to the commitment that you make when you tell someone you love them.

Myle on the other hand admitted that she knew that even if they fight and break up sometimes, as long as they remember that they are committed to each other, they will always end up in each other’s arms.

Getting married

After graduating on December 2021, Glace and Myle now had to face the challenges of independence and the many responsibilities in the real world. It’s a time of finding themselves and creating a plan for their future. In the midst of all their uncertain plans, there is one thing that both of them are not second-guessing – their desire to get married.

For them, they were certain that they have found “the one,” so why wait?

And so, on January 20, 2023, the couple exchanged ‘I Do’s’ in an intimate wedding at the Mandaue City Hall of Justice.

Myle admitted that it was difficult for her parents to agree to the marriage at first but they eventually accepted that their eldest daughter was getting married early.

Getting married at 23, the couple knows that some people might say that they are rushing things.

Scared but hopeful

But Glace and Myle are not scared. Their relationship has been through a lot and they are ready to face many more if it means they get to be together with the blessing of God.

“It’s the truth. When you’re young and you love someone, you can do everything and you can conquer anything to make that person happy. For me, young love can be true love as long as you’re committed and you can really make that person happy. If you can fight for them and stay by their side through ups and downs or their worst and best, it is true love that can last a lifetime,” stated Myle.

She added that as teenagers, they had to differentiate between a love that is temporary and love that is for the long run. They did exactly that and now are exploring life as Mr. and Mrs. Lirasan.

Like a tree

“Our love for each other is like a tree. Through time, it grows and grows. Then it dries up and its leaves fall out. Those leaves are the bad memories. And then when new leaves grow, you make new memories,” Glace said to describe the kind of love that they are confident about.

The newly-married couple shared their plans to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a trip to Bantayan Island. Both are excited to spend this time relaxing and enjoying each other’s company for the first time as husband and wife.

While they do not recommend getting married young, they wish to show the world that age has nothing to do with the success of a relationship. Young love can also be true love. And only time will tell whether two people are destined to be with each other for the rest of their lives.

And when Mrs. Myle Lirasan remembers her husband’s crying face when she said “yes” to him when they were teenagers, during his proposal, and as they exchanged marital vows, she is more than willing to take that risk. /rcg

