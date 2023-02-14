Single on Valentine’s Day? Grab your friend and make this V-Day one for the books! 

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Single on Valentine’s Day? Let CDN Digital help you with how you can spend this day of love with the people close to your hearts— your friends.

Valentine’s Day is not just for lovers and couples, it is for EVERYONE!

Yes, everyone! So grab your friend, who might have been single for so long, or your friend, who just got out of a relationship, and make the most of this day.

Here are some of the fun ideas that you and your friends can do on Valentine’s Day!

KARAOKE— Nothing can go wrong with a karaoke, right? One can instantly feel happiness, relief and everything in between once we start belting out our favorite jams!

TRY THINGS OUT FOR THE FIRST TIME— Get your ears pierced, get that tattoo, go on a spontaneous trip and just let go! Not minding all the heart balloons you see on the sides, just make this day a day you will remember by trying something new.

RETREATS— If you want to reflect on yourselves, yoga retreats are very popular these days. If you just want to take it easy on that day, this may be the perfect thing for you and your friend.

EAT AND DRINK— Food will always be our lifeline! So go to your favorite restaurant and bar or club, and just celebrate! Let it be known that friends are harder to find than a life partner, make this day count.

Whatever you choose to do on this day with your closest friends or even with just a friend, remember, you are loved and that you too will have your Valentine’s Day with your someone special, the universe is working on giving you your perfect match!

