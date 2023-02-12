PH Embassy in Turkey taps search-and-rescue teams for missing Filipino, children

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, on Sunday said it has sought the assistance of search-and-rescue teams to determine the status of a Filipino woman and her children who are still missing and are feared to be still under the wreckage.

Central Turkey, as well as Syria, was rattled by a deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake on February 7, killing at least 28,000 so far and injuring thousands of others. The major temblor was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon.

“The Embassy has sought the assistance of search-and-rescue teams in Hatay City on the status of a missing Filipino and their children, feared to be still under the rubble,” the Philippine Embassy in Ankara said in a statement.

“This has been confirmed by her husband and her sister-in-law, both Turkish nationals,” it added.

The embassy further said: “The Embassy team continues to be present in Mersin, less than 100 kilometers to Adana and roughly 250 kilometers to Hatay, in order to respond immediately to the needs of Filipinos and their families.”

Meanwhile, the embassy expressed its appreciation for the planned deployment of personnel from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to Turkey, under the One Country Team Approach.

“Their support will be invaluable in strengthening relief operations both in the field and at the shelter in Ankara,” it pointed out.

It added that the Philippine Humanitarian Contingent, which was deployed the Philippine government on Tuesday, February 7, has already been assigned to conduct structure assessment on collapsed buildings to look for signs of life. The assistance team was also tasked to establish a satellite field hospital to help injured patients and personnel, through the direction of the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency.

Philippine Ambassador to Turkey Maria Elena Algabre thanked members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as the Indonesian Embassy, for assisting in the evacuation of three Filipinos in Hatay Province – who are now traveling safely to Ankara.

The Philippine Embassy in Ankara then encouraged anyone who can provide information about those affected or in need of assistance to call or send a message to +905345772344, or email at [email protected]

