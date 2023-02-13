Only 10% of LGUs have automated business hubs

Only a little more than 10 percent of local government units (LGUs) were found to be fully compliant with regulations on establishing business one-stop shops.

According to latest data from the Anti-Red Tape Authority (Arta), only 221 out of 1,634 cities and municipalities spread across the Philippines have fully automated business one-stop shops.

Meanwhile, 281 have partially automated ones while 728 have submitted letters of explanation why they have not established such.

Arta Director General Ernesto V. Perez highlighted the importance of LGUs in making sure that the processes in securing business permits and other requirements in their localities go smoothly and are completed in a timely manner.

“This is the only way to really attract investors into the country. They are always saying that it’s hard to do business in the Philippines,” Perez noted.

The Arta official said this concept has been proven based on their experiences in the past in the cities of Mandaue, Quezon and Cebu.

“It is guaranteed that they will increase the number of business registrations, they will increase their revenue collection,” Perez said.

He added they would be conducting inspections again this week in the cities of Manila, Valenzuela and Quezon.

“If they are compliant, we will give them a certificate of commendation,” Perez said.

Arta had signed Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) No. 01 of 2021, or the Guidelines for Processing Business Permits, Related Clearances and Licenses in All Cities and Municipalities, along with other government offices. INQ

