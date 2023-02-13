‘Shabu’ worth P17.2M seized in one-day SACLEO in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of P17.2 million worth of ‘shabu’ was seized during a one-day Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Enforcement Operations (SACLEO) in Central Visayas over the weekend.

Police Brigadier General Jerry Bearis, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), in his statement, said that around 2.5 kilos of suspected shabu were seized from 127 anti-illegal drug operations conducted from midnight of Feb. 11 to 11:59 p.m. on February 12 in the region.

Of these operations, 167 suspected drug personalities were nabbed.

Further, police arrested 268 illegal gambling bettors in Central Visayas. One happened in Barangay Calajoan in Minglanilla, Cebu last Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11.

Minglanilla police held around 200 individuals after these were caught inside a cockpit arena that has no permit to operate. Upon verification, these individuals claimed they did not know about the arena’s illegal operations, and they were later released.

However, 27 other individuals were arrested and anti-illegal gambling charges were filed against them. These individuals are staff and promoters of the cockpit arena who are aware of the operations.

Police Major Reslyn Abella, information officer of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said that Minglanilla Police received information that the arena was allegedly holding e-sabong activities. When responding police arrived inside the arena, they did not find any evidence verifying claims of e-sabong activities there.

But when they asked for permits to operate, the management was not able to provide any. So, 27 individuals were arrested and 200 bettors were released.

To recall, e-sabong operations are prohibited in the country.

Further, the region arrested 24 Most Wanted Persons and 174 Other Wanted Persons. For their campaign against loose firearms, police seized a total of 187 firearms and four explosives from their operations.

“The long-term and well-prepared operation highlighted the police efforts in maintaining law and order and building a drug-free Central Visayas community with PRO7 ready to take the lead, with integrity of heart, and skillful hands,” Bearis said.

READ:

Tailored strategies help PRO-7 achieve drop in crime occurrence

Woman from Tisa denies sexually abusing younger siblings

6 drug suspects nabbed, over P685,000 shabu seized in Bicol buy-busts

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP