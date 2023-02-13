Lapu-Lapu CSWDO chief: Tents to be set up for victims of Marigondon fire

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Temporary tents and shelters will be set up in a vacant lot adjacent to the area, which was hit by a Feb. 12 fire in Sitio Marbeach, Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City.

Junard Abalos, head of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) of Lapu-Lapu City, said that these tents would be the temporary shelters victims of last Sunday’s fire there.

Abalos said that this was upon the request of the fire victims.

According Fire Investigator III Jeffrey Gerodiaz, Lapu-Lapu City Fire District’s investigator in his report, that some 136 individuals were displaced by the afternoon fire in the area that razed 26 houses.

Abalos, for his part, also said that they would make sure that the fire victims would be given proper temporary shelter.

“Sa kilid lang, butangan nato ug tent, atong ipahiluna sama sa mga previous nato nga mga nasunogan pod,” Abalos said.

(We will put tents and properly give them proper temporary shelter similar to previous fire victims that we had taken care of.)

Abalos said that they would also be providing hot meals to fire victims lasting to three days.

“Para dili na sila mahasol, makaon na dayon nila ang atong ihatag,” he added.

(This is so that they would not have to be bothered to prepare the food and they can eat the food immediately.)

Aside from Abalos, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan also visited the fire scene today, Feb. 13.

Some P220,000 worth of properties went up in smoke after a fire hit Sitio Marbeach on Sunday afternoon.

As of this time, the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Department continued to investigate and find out the cause of the fire.

