Police : Illegal drug charges readied against 2 men caught with more than P1M ‘shabu’ in Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Illegal drug charges are being readied against two men who were caught with more than P1 million worth of suspected shabu in Lapu-Lapu City in two separate buy-bust operations in a span of one hour over the weekend.

Police Captain Judith Besas, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office information officer, identified the arrested suspects as Kenneth Arreglado of Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City and John Clyde Lapuz of Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

Besas also described the Arreglado as a newly identified individual involved in illegal drugs.

She said that both suspects were caught with more than half a million pesos worth of suspected shabu in two separate operations an hour apart in Barangay Gun-ob and Barangay Pusok in Lapu-Lapu City.

Besas said that the suspected shabu confiscated from the suspects had an estimated value of P1,407,600.

First to fall was Arreglado who was arrested during a buy-bust operation in Gun-ob at 8:50 p.m. of Feb. 12.

Investigation showed that Arreglado was caught carrying a sling bag where suspected shabu with an estimated market value of P714,000 was found.

Arreglado allegedly told police that he could dispose around 50 to 100 grams of illegal drugs per week.

Nearly an hour later in Barangay Pusok, police also arrested Lapuz, who was a Davao native but is staying in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

Investigation showed that Lapuz was caught at 9:57 p.m. with a sling bag allegedly containing an estimated P693,600 worth of suspected shabu.

Both suspects were detained at the Lapu-Lapu City Police Station detention cell as police prepare the illegal drug charges against the two men.

Meanwhile, both buy-bust operations were conducted by the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), in coordination with the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) and the City Intelligence Unit (CIU).

ALSO READ

‘Shabu’ worth P17.2M seized in one-day SACLEO in Central Visayas

Tailored strategies help PRO-7 achieve drop in crime occurrence

Woman from Tisa denies sexually abusing younger siblings

6 drug suspects nabbed, over P685,000 shabu seized in Bicol buy-busts

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP