Gesta to fight Mexico’s Diaz in undercard of Ramirez-Rosado showdown in US

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano boxer Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta Jr. landed an undercard bout in the Gilberto Ramirez-Gabriel Rosado showdown on March 18, 2023, in the United States.

Gesta will face former world champion, Mexican/American Joseph Diaz Jr. in his first fight since April 2021 against another Diaz, Joel Diaz Jr. in Indio, California.

The venue and the number of rounds Gesta and Diaz Jr.’s upcoming bout is yet to be finalized by Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN.

This is contrary to the rumors that came out last year that Gesta will face the unbeaten American boxing star Ryan “King Ry” Garcia for a tune-up bout.

Gesta’s father, Mercito Sr. was one of the people who believed that the Cebuano former world title challenger could land a huge fight against Garcia.

However, their focus and preparation now shifts on Diaz Jr. who is as equally as dangerous as Garcia.

Diaz Jr. holds a record of 32 wins with 3 losses, 15 knockouts, and 1 draw.

He is the former International Boxing Federation (IBF) world super featherweight champion and former WBC world lightweight interim champion. Diaz Jr. is also the former WBA world featherweight champion.

Despite his resume, Diaz Jr. has been struggling to earn victories lately after falling short in his two previous bouts.

He lost to Devin Haney for the WBC world lightweight title in December 2021 and went on to losing to William Segura via unanimous decision in October last year in his comeback fight.

Meanwhile, Gesta’s most previous bout came out impressively after beating Joel Diaz Jr. via unanimous decision.

Prior to that, Gesta settled for a technical draw against Carlos Morales and lost to Juan Antonio Rodriguez which both happened in 2019.

Currently, Gesta from San Remigio, north Cebu has a record of 33-3-3 (win-loss-draw) with 17 knockouts.

/dbs

