Gaballo returns to ring with fight against Sueno for Asia Continental titles

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The much-awaited return of former world title challenger and former interim world champion Reymart “Assassin” Gaballo is all set after passing the weigh-in on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in General Santos City.

Gaballo and his opponent Ricardo Sueno will battle for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental and World Boxing Council Asia Continental titles in the main event of the fight card tomorrow, Oct. 29, 2022 under Sanman Boxing Gym.

The 26-year-old Gaballo tipped the weighing scales at 117-pounds, while Sueno weighed-in at 116 lbs.

Gaballo, a knockout artist with the record of 24 wins with 20 knockouts and one defeat, is best known to challenge four-division world champion Nonito Donaire Jr. last December. He fought but lost by a knockout in the hands of Donaire for the latter’s WBC world bantamweight title and went on to a 10-month rest.

Despite his knockout loss, Gaballo remained a world-rated boxer, being on the top 15 of the world bantamweight rankings.

On the other hand, the 28-year-old Sueno of Sagay City, Negros Occidental sports a record of 11-6-4 (win-loss-draw) with four knockouts. He recently won against Ernie Mino Jr. in Paranaque City via a third round knockout, snapping his three-fight losing streak.

The rest of the undercard features Alex Santisima vs Jess Rhey Waminal, Ian Sampan vs. Joe Tejones, Benny Canete vs. Jovanie Tagusi, Froilan Saludar vs. Crimson Omayao, Judy Flores vs. Ronel Sunquit,

Kenneth Egano vs. Jelo Bacalso, Joshua Belicina vs. Rustom Sario, Ricky Cristobal vs. Rocky Sardido, Nelbert Gaballo vs. Yoben Limentillo, Donato Jordan vs. John Paul Dianga, and Tyler Blizzard vs. Nicong Calamba.

/dbs