Gaballo scores TKO win against Sueno, bags WBO reg’l title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger and former interim world champion Reymart “Assassin” Gaballo made a convincing return after scoring a technical knockout against Ricardo Sueno and winning the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental bantamweight title on Saturday evening, Oct. 29, 2022, in General Santos City.

With former senator and boxing’s only eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao on the ringside watching, Gaballo put on a fantastic performance to get rid of Sueno and clinch the WBO regional title, 11 months after his first world title bout.

Gaballo knocked down Sueno four times in their short-lived bout, with referee Almar Kelly Odiong forced to stop the bout at the 2:44 mark of the second round to stop the lopsided bout.

The victory for the 26-year-old Gaballo improved his record to 25 wins with 21 knockouts and 1 defeat. It can be recalled that Gaballo fought for a world title and lost via a fourth-round knockout against four-division world champion and ex-WBC world bantamweight king Nonito Donaire in December 2021.

For the 28-year-old Sueno, the defeat dropped his record to 11-7-4 (win-loss-draw) with 4 knockouts.

In the first round alone, Gaballo already showed his intent to finish the fight early by knocking down Sueno with a counter right straight. Sueno fought back, but most of his punches didn’t land to its target.

In the following round, Gaballo upped his pace by throwing more power punches, forcing Sueno to shift to defensive mode.

However, Gaballo’s timing and power proved too overwhelming for Sueno after the latter got caught with the same punch that knocked him down in the first round. Sueno got knocked down for the second time, but complained he was hit at the back of the head.

Sueno retaliated with a flurry of combinations that pinned Gaballo against the ropes, but the later sneaked a short uppercut that knocked down the former for the third time.

Sueno got back on his feet, but got hit with a right hook that floored him for the fourth time, prompting Odiong to stop the bout.

