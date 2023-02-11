Cataraja, Heno ready to rumble for OPBF super flyweight title in Gensan 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Unbeaten Cebuano world-rated prospect Kevin Jake “KJ” Cataraja and his opponent Edward Heno will fight in the ring today after both passed the official weigh-in for their vacant Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) super flyweight title duel in General Santos City.

Cataraja and Heno weighed in at 113-pounds and 115lbs, respectively, during their official weigh in on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Their bout is scheduled today, Feb. 11 for 12 rounds in General Santos City.

This will be the first 12-rounder bout for the 27-year-old Cataraja of Tabuelan, north Cebu under ZIP Sanman Boxing Team. This will also serve as his acid test as he faces a more experienced Heno who fought for a world title in 2019.

For Cataraja’s trainer, Michael Domingo, his ward will be a hundred percent ready for today’s bout.

“Ready na kaayo si KJ. 100% na na siya para ani nga fight. Dugay na na iyang preparation. Mao nakaingon ko ready na jud siya,” said Domingo who also trains the reigning WBO world minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem.

(KJ is ready. He is 100 percent for this fight. He prepared for a long time. That is why I can say that he is really ready.)

It can be recalled that Cataraja said that he had been training rigidly since October, even before the formal announcement of his fight against Heno.

Cataraja is undefeated in 15 fights with 13 knockouts, while Heno has a record of 15-1-6 (win-loss-draw) with 5 knockouts.

Meanwhile, the reigning IBO world flyweight champion Dave Apolinario tipped the scales at 112 lbs, while his Indonesian opponent Frengky Rehi weighed in at 110 lbs for their non-title bout in the undercard for 10 rounds.

Alex Santisima, the younger brother of former world title challenger Jeo Santisima, also weighed in at 121l bs, while his opponent Ramel Antaran stepped on the scales at 119 lbs for their eight-rounder duel.

