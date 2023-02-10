Title showdown of Tapales, Akhmadaliev to happen in April

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The much-awaited world title showdown between Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Marlon Tapales has been officially set for April 8, 2023, at the Boeing Center at Techport in San Antonio, Texas, the United States.

It was officially announced on Thursday by Tapales’s managing promotional outfit, Sanman Boxing on social media.

It was contrary to initial reports that Tapales and Akhmadaliev will battle at the famous Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and happens in March.

Sanman Boxing Gym’s top honcho JC Manangquil already announced that they’ve already finalized the contract for the fight between Tapales and Akhmadaliev earlier this month, without announcing where and when it will be held.

Tapales and Akhmadaliev’s camps immediately reached a deal last January after the International Boxing Federation (IBF) ordered the latter to defend his title.

However, on Thursday, it was finally announced and it will be streamed live by DAZN.

The 30-year-old Tapales of Tubod, Lanao del Norte is the former World Boxing Organization (WBO) world bantamweight champion with a more experienced record of 36 wins with 19 knockouts and 3 defeats.

Meanwhile, Akhmadaliev, 28, is unbeaten in 11 fights with 8 knockouts.

He will be defending the IBF world super bantamweight and WBO world super bantamweight titles against Tapales.

This will be Tapales’ first fight since May last year. His most previous fight was against Jose Estrella at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson City, California where he won by a second round knockout.

On the other hand, Akhmadaliev defended both world titles last June against another mandatory challenger Ronny Rios via a 12th round technical knockout in San Antonio, Texas.

Besides Tapales and Akhmadaliev’s world title showdown, Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez and Christian Gonzalez will fight for the vacant WBO world flyweight title in the same fight card.

RELATED STORIES

A merger of 2 boxing champions: Casimero hooks up with startup Japanese promoter

GAB wants Casimero to explain England controversy

Inoue fight to happen in December, says Casimero

Inoue tells Casimero “organize a match”

Naoya Inoue ready to rampage through super-bantamweight division

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP