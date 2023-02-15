New romance? Kris Aquino spends birthday, Valentine’s Day with ‘best male friend’ Mark Leviste

MANILA, Philippines – When Kris Aquino posted on Instagram about her new “scary red flag,” she also mentioned her support group including “a very determined man” who flew 13 hours just to spend time with her on her 52nd birthday on February 14, also Valentine’s Day.

That man appeared to be Batangas vice governor Mark Leviste, who posted a picture on the social networking site of himself with Aquino, who he called “my love and my dear.”

“Made it just in time for your birthday and Valentine’s Day. [heart emoji] It may have taken more than 7k miles to be with you, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. Although we have been apart, now that we’re together fills my heart,” Leviste said in the caption.

Despite the distance, the Batangas-based politician also gushed that his “love” for Aquino will “forever feel near.”

“It is for this reason my love and my dear you will always and forever feel near. Happy Birthday to you and Happy Valentine’s Day to us @krisaquino,” he added.

Aquino, however, was quick to clarify when she commented on Leviste’s post that while she appreciated his efforts, she still considers him her “best male friend” at this point.

“May we clarify, together physically in the same place… I appreciate all your effort (through the years) BUT please clarify that we agreed the best foundation for any & all relationships is FRIENDSHIP. I know I state with 100% accuracy, you’re my best male friend,” she said.

Leviste’s post caught the attention of netizens on social media, including actress-entrepreneur Neri Naig-Miranda, film producer Neil Arce, restaurateur Happy Ongpauco-Tiu, TV host Kim Atienza, radio personality Sam YG, and DJ Bigboy Cheng, among many others.

Arce said, “Approve!!!!”

“Wow,” Naig-Miranda wrote.

Aquino, who’s currently based in the U.S. for medical treatments, recently shared that her recent medical results posed a “scary red flag” but she remained grateful nonetheless for the prayers and well wishes that she received from the public.

Aquino earlier revealed that her new doctor made her feel hopeful during a medical appointment, saying that she has a “strong chance of getting better” from her several autoimmune diseases.

‘Very determined man’

This is not the first time, however, that Leviste spent time with the Queen Of All Media.

The politician also spent the New Year with Aquino and her two sons in California, where they are now based. Leviste first reached out to Aquino in 2019 to be her “friend.”

In March 2020, Aquino admitted that she turned down a romantic relationship with Leviste, even posting a crytic “hugot” post which featured the quote “Choose those who choose you,” explaining that “(i)t’s not healthy to entertain someone when you know in your heart that feelings for another haven’t been totally extinguished.”

Aquino further claimed the younger politician lacked a “sensitivity chip” that’s why she spurned his efforts. “Hindi ako nabobola sa IG comment. Words mean very little when not backed by action.”

The actress-TV host’s previous relationships include politicians — ex-fiancé former DILG Secretary Mel Sarmiento, former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista, and former Parañaque Mayor Joey Marquez. She was previously married to ex-basketball player James Yap with whom she had a son Bimby. Her firstborn son Joshua was fathered by actor Philip Salvador.

On the other hand, Leviste was previously married to Ann Leviste, with three children between them.

