Kris Aquino goes to Disneyland with sons Josh, Bimby: ‘Promise fulfilled’

Kris Aquino spent quality time with her children Josh and Bimby in Disneyland in California, a trip the Queen of All Media had promised to her eldest son.

Kris gave a glimpse of their trip through a compilation of videos and photos on her Instagram page on Saturday, Jan. 28. Kris was seen enjoying rides, posing for photos and walking hand in hand with her kids at the theme park.

“Promise fulfilled [because I] gave kuya Josh my word,” she wrote in the caption.

Although Aquino was bedridden after the trip, she stressed that it was worth the sacrifice as she made Josh happy. The actress also disclosed that she would be having her medical checkup soon, asking the public to keep praying for her.

Well-wishes then poured in from celebrities and netizens who were delighted upon seeing Aquino being able to bond with her sons despite her condition.

Aquino, who has ben diagnosed with several autoimmune diseases, is currently in the United States for her medical treatments. The Queen of All Media mentioned their Disneyland trip earlier in an open letter to her late mom, former President Corazon “Cory” Cojuangco-Aquino, on what would have been her 90th birthday. /ra

