DSWD-7 starts registration of new 4Ps households

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7), on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, announced that it will now begin with the registration of potential Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries under Set 12.

Under set 12, the regional agency has a total target of 90,242 new 4Ps beneficiaries.

The Cebu province, including the highly urbanized cities, will have 40,817 new beneficiaries, followed by Negros Oriental with 31,625; Bohol with 16,971; and Siquijor with 829.

“After the posting of the master list in the barangay, the potential 4Ps beneficiaries were advised to prepare the required documents like a marriage certificate, birth certificate, school enrollment certificate, health enrollment certificate, valid identification card (ID), or other alternate documents as part of the supporting documents,” the DSWD 7 said.

The DSWD-7 said potential 4Ps beneficiaries will follow the five steps for registration during their scheduled community assembly,

They will have to sign the master list of potential 4Ps beneficiaries and check the required documents.

The next step would be the orientation and validation of household information.

Afterward, the reviewing of information and submitted documents will follow, and then the giving of the “Katibayan” form.

The DSWD-7 personnel from the regional down to the City and Municipal Action Team (C/MAT), composed of DSWD-7 staff from different programs, including the 4Ps City and Municipal Links (C/MLs), will then conduct the community assembly in the different barangays.

After the validation period, the DSWD will present the final list of new 4Ps beneficiaries, which will be posted again in the different barangays.

The final list of 4Ps beneficiaries will also join another set of orientations, where the beneficiaries will be asked to sign the Oath of Commitment as proof that they agree to comply and abide by their roles and responsibilities, while they are part of the program, including compliance with the program’s conditions.

“Only upon signing the oath of commitment shall they be considered registered 4Ps beneficiaries,” the agency said.

The Department reiterates that the 4Ps registration is free and that the agency is not and will not solicit any amount to be included in the program.

The list of potential 4Ps beneficiaries comes from the result of the Listahanan third round of household assessment, which was conducted in 2019.

Only poor households with children below 18 or with pregnant members during the enumeration are included in the 4Ps registration process. /rcg

