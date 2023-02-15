E-Vehicle charging stations now available at SM Seaside and SM City Cebu

The move for sustainable development in the Philippines continues to advance as the government and various organizations work to bring sustainable solutions to the table and weave green initiatives into their activities. As part of this movement and in support of e-vehicles on Cebu roads, SM Seaside City Cebu and SM City Cebu recently launched the e-vehicle (EV) charging stations in their malls. This initiative is the first in-mall EV charging station in Visayas.

The best thing about this move is that charging your e-vehicles at SM is FREE! You can comfortably shop at your favorite SM stores while your e-vehicle is plugged in.









You can charge your e-vehicles at the 2nd level Mountain Wing, near ramp 3 of SM Seaside City Cebu, and at the 3rd level multi-level parking of SM City Cebu. The charging stations are open daily during mall hours.

Introducing SM’s e-vehicle charging station

“In pursuit of continuously providing wonderful experiences for everyone, and its commitment to a safe and greener future, SM Supermalls embraces innovation with its facilities and offerings hence the employment of the e-vehicle charging stations across the country,” says Regional Operations Manager – Visayas 2 Antonio Jayme Del Prado during the launch of the EV charging site last February 7, 2023.

SM Supermalls is the first mall chain to have an in-mall EV charging station in the Philippines, with their initial rollout of charging stations in Metro Manila and Baguio.

To accelerate the government’s efforts in promoting sustainability, SM Supermalls has partnered with the Department of Energy, the Department of Transportation, and the Department of Trade and Industry. The e-vehicle charging station is a result of this partnership.

SM’s e-vehicle charging stations are furnished with one Wallbox Pulsar Plus AC charger each, with a charging power of up to 7.4kW, and a 5m integrated charging cable. These chargers are suitable for Type 2 electric cars, including Audi e-tron, BMW i3, Hyundai Ioniq, Jaguar, Kia, Range Rover, Renault Zoe, Mercedes Benz EQC, Mini Countryman, Porsche Taycan, Tesla, Volkswagen, and Volvo XC T8. You can also plug in Japanese cars Nissan Leaf and Mitsubishi Outlander, and China cars such as BYD, Weltmeister, and Chery.

The SM Green Movement

This project supports the SM Green Movement, which encourages more Filipinos to adopt sustainable lifestyles. The move to bring in e-vehicle charging stations at SM Supermalls promotes the consumption of a more environmentally-friendly form of transportation that the government supports, encourages, and makes accessible to the public.

“The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is in full support of this project, considering not only its effect on lessening our carbon footprint but also in assuring that the sustainability advocacies of the government will be successful and sustainable,” says Ines Cajegas, the DTI representative from the Cebu Provincial Office Consumer Protection Division, during the launch of the EV charging station. She also mentioned of the role of the DTI in ensuring that the project will conform to the standards set by the Bureau of Philippine Standards.

Rino Dominic Cabungcal, a Science Research Analyst from the Department of Science and Technology Region 7, acknowledges how this project would contribute to reducing carbon footprint and addressing air pollution in the country. He encourages everyone to take action and to take part in moving towards a sustainable future by saying: “Let us embrace this opportunity to take action and accelerate the transition to a greener and greater future. Let us use science and technology to help us reach our zero emissions target and ensure a healthier and more sustainable future for ourselves, our children, and future generations.”

If you’d like to know more about SM Supermall’s e-vehicle charging stations, visit their website www.smsupermalls.com and follow @smsupermalls on all social media platforms for news and updates on exciting deals and promos.