Pagasa monitors 2 LPAs in and outside PAR

MANILA, Philippines — There are two low pressure areas (LPA) inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the country’s weather bureau said on Thursday morning.

Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist Veronica Torres said the LPA inside PAR was 750 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, while the one outside was 1,340 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas.

Although this might seem alarming, Torres explained that these LPAs have a low chance of developing into tropical cyclones. “Itong LPA na ito ay nanatiling mababa ang tiyansang maging bagyo, pero hindi pa rin natin tinatanggal ang possibility na ito ay magdevelop at maging bagyo sa mga susunod na araw,” the weather specialist said. (The possibility of these LPA’s developing into a tropical cyclone is low, but it might still become one in the next few days.) On the other hand, Torres said that the northeast monsoon, or “amihan,” continues to affect parts of the country’s northern and eastern seaboard. According to Torres, a gale warning has been raised in Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon (including Polillo and Alabat Islands), Camarines Norte, and northern coast of Camarines Sur, northern and eastern coast of Catanduanes, eastern coast of Albay and Sorsogon, northern and eastern coast of northern Samar, eastern Samar, eastern coast of southern Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Islands, Zambales, Bataan, Batangas, northern coast of Occidental Mindoro (including Lubang Island), Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Antique, and Caluya. Meanwhile, below is Pagasa’s list of weather temperatures in key areas of the country for Thursday: Metro Manila: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 13 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 20 to 29 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 19 to 27 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 23 to 28 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 20 to 29 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 23 to 29 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius RELATED STORIES: Pagasa: Expect cooler days ahead as ‘amihan’ brings cold winds in PH Trough of LPA brings cloudy skies, rains in Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, Bohol

JMS

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP