CFFL : ‘Inter-Collegiate Season 7′ tourney kicks off on Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Flag Football League (CFFL) will start 2023 with the action-packed “Inter-Collegiate Season 7” tournament which kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pitch.

This will be the first of the series of tournaments the CFFL, Cebu’s premier flag football group, will be organizing this year.

According to one of the organizers, Omar Joshua Saballa, they want to focus first on the younger and student level of flag football to develop and promote the sport.

At the same time this will also mark the two-year hiatus of CFFL’s inter-collegiate tournament.

“Mas nagfocus mi sa students ani sa college level. Wala kaayo amo giapil ang school name nila kay ang uban wala may support sa school and flag football is not part of any sport ranking by schools yet,” said Saballa.

(We focused more on the students in the college level. We did not include their school name because the others had no support from their schools and flag football is not part of any sport ranking by schools yet.)

“Hopefully, it will be part sa ilang sports program para added sports sa atong mga college students sa Cebu kay after two years na balik na jud ang inter-collegiate teams competition nato,” he said.

(Hopefully, it will be part of their sports program for added sports for our college students in Cebu because after two years, our inter-collegiate team competition has already returned.)

A total of nine collegiate flag football teams will clash in the two-weekend tournament.

These teams are the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, Cebu Doctors University (CDU) Stallions, Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras, University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, Velez College Cougars, Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, Cebu Aeronautical Technical School (CATS) Airmen, University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, and the newly formed Cebu Technological University (CTU) Tech Fighters.

After the first day at the CCSC, the tournament will move to the East Visayan Academy in Bulacao, Talisay City.

On Feb. 25-26, it will return at the CCSC pitch.

The champion team will take home P10,000, along with plaques, and medals.

A total of 10 matches will be held on Saturday starting at 7:00 a.m. pitting the Jaguars and Stallions.

ALSO READ

UC upsets USC to bag men’s open crown of Thirsty Football Cup

Cebu Integrated Flag Football Association eyes grassroots program in Cebu City

Captain of Thai ‘cave boys’ football team dies in Britain

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP