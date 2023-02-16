Eversley Hospital’s 8-storey annex building breaks ground, more services eyed

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Eversley Child’s Sanitarium General Hospital in Barangay Jagobiao, Mandaue City will be able to cater to more patients from Mandaue City and neighboring cities and municipalities soon.

This is after the hospital’s 8-storey annex building broke ground on Thursday, February 16.

The P165 million annex building is expected to capacitate 200 beds and can be extended to 500 beds said Dr. Pythagoras Zerna, chief of Eversley Child’s Sanitarium and General Hospital.

“Dako gyud kaayo ni og tampo kay karun daghan manggud pasyente ba, eventhough naa nami bag-o nga building muawas gihapon ang mga pasyente,” said Zerna.

It will be an extension of the hospital’s new building that was operational on the first week of this month.

A total of 110 to 200 beds can be put up in the new operational building, said Zerna.

The 8-storey annex building will have four ground floors where the engineering department, cafeteria, supply room, and wards among others will be located.

Zerna said that the full-blast construction would start in March and by early next year the building is expected to be partially operational.

The project is funded by the Office of Senator Koko Pimentel through the efforts of Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon.

“But kuwang pa daw to, kay ang P165 million good for sa phase 1, kuwang pa daw to og mga additional P200 million to finish the building mao nang muhangyo na sad ta niya nga unta matiwas to ang building,” said Ouano-Dizon. /rcg

