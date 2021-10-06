Mandaue allocates P160M for construction of housing project for 2019 Tipolo fire victims

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Government has allocated P160 million for the construction of a tenement for the victims of the 2019 fire in sitio Maharlika in Barangay Tipolo here.

READ: Fire razes houses in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City

Architect Marlo Ocleasa, head of the city’s Planning and Development Office, said the city allocated P160 million to be given to the city’s Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) for the construction of the building.

Ocleasa said the housing project that will be located in sitio Maharlika will have four five-storey buildings.

The city will construct one building. A developer will also be donating a building as a compliance with the balanced housing program of the national government.

He said that there were already several talks with other developers in the city to complete the project.

He said under the law, every developer in a city should have its own balanced housing.

The construction of the tenement housing will begin in the first quarter of 2022.

The condominium type buildings can accommodate 700 families.

Vincent Guy Aquino, project coordinator of the city’s Housing Urban and Development Office, said 530 families were already validated for the housing project.

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy