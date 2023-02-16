Catriona Gray, Sam Milby are now engaged!

CEBU, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and actor Sam Milby are now engaged, the couple announced on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

The celebrity couple revealed their engagement through an Instagram post showing off Gray’s diamond ring while holding a cup that says “future Mrs. Milby.”

“Living in an answered prayer with my best friend. I love you, fiancè,” she wrote.

Sharing the same photo, Milby captioned his post, “I (FINALLY) put a ring on it! 😄 I love you my forever koala… now my fiancé.”

Gray and Milby were romantically linked in 2019 and confirmed their relationship in May 2020.

Speculations of their engagement made a buzz on social media last December after Gray posted a photo of them with the caption, “Today made me the happiest.”

