Sea trips bound for Camotes cancelled as LPA extensions bring rains in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Inclement weather affecting Cebu on Wednesday, February 15 has prompted authorities to cancel several sea trips in the island province.

The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) announced at 4:34 p.m. on Wednesday that all remaining voyages from Danao City to Camotes Island have been canceled due to unfavorable weather conditions.

They have yet to provide figures on the number of passengers stranded at the city port.

The damp weather in Cebu is due to the trough or extensions of a nearby low-pressure area (LPA) affecting the entire Visayas region, the state weather bureau reported.

As a result, residents experienced cloudy weather with occasional thunderstorms and heavy rains, weather specialists from Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said.

“On the other hand, the entire Visayas seaboard can expect moderate to very rough waves, and small sea vessels are highly discouraged from sailing out to sea,” said Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist from Pagasa-Mactan, in Cebuano.

As of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the LPA was spotted 925 kilometers east of Southeastern Mindanao. /rcg

