Rain could fall in some areas of PH on weekend as 2 LPAs may merge

MANILA, Philippines — A rainy weekend may be in store in some parts of the country.

That’s because two low-pressure areas off Mindanao may eventually merge as one big wind system, according to the state weather bureau on Thursday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the two LPAs inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) are close by.

One is near southeastern Mindanao (1,050 kilometers), and the other is near northeastern Mindanao (1,165 km).

“Base sa ating forecast analysis, possible na magsanib ang mga kaulapan ng nasabing LPA at babantayan natin ang pagkilos nito sa mga susunod na araw, especially this coming weekend. Possible na magpaulan ito dito sa northeastern Mindanao, eastern Visayas at Bicol Region area,” Pagasa weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said.

(Based on our forecast analysis, the LPAs may merge, so we’ll monitor its movement in the next few days, especially this coming weekend. It will possibly bring rain over northeastern Mindanao, eastern Visayas and the Bicol Region area.)

Thunderstorms and rain showers will hit Mindanao on Friday because of an LPA.

It’s going to be cloudy in Eastern Luzon but sunny in the rest of the Philippines, including Metro Manila. Some light rain is possible too.

The northeast monsoon has likewise prompted Pagasa to hoist a gale warning over most of the country’s seaboards, particularly in Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Batangas, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Lubang Island, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, Marinduque, Romblon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Antique, Aklan, Iloilo, Guimaras, Capiz, Bohol, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor, Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, northern coast of Lanao del Norte, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands and Davao Oriental.

Meanwhile, listed below are the expected range of temperature in the following areas on Friday:

• Metro Manila — 22 to 30 degrees Celsius

• Baguio — 13 to 24 degrees Celsius

• Laoag — 22 to 31 degrees Celsius

• Tuguegarao — 19 to 28 degrees Celsius

• Legazpi — 23 to 27 degrees Celsius

• Puerto Princesa — 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

• Tagaytay — 19 to 29 degrees Celsius

• Kalayaan Islands — 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

• Iloilo — 23 to 29 degrees Celsius

• Cebu — 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

• Tacloban — 23 to 29 degrees Celsius

• Cagayan de Oro — 25 to 29 degrees Celsius

• Zamboanga — 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

• Davao — 23 to 31 degrees Celsius

