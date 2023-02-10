BPLO Mandaue reminds businesses to prepare required docs

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Business Permit Licensing Office (BPLO) in Mandaue City is reminding businesses to prepare the needed requirements because they will start their inspection soon.

BPLO personnel will begin the inspection of business establishments on Monday, February 13.

Business owners are advised to prepare their updated business permits and clearances to avoid incurring penalties.

BPLO head Atty. August Lizer Malate said that they will prioritize businesses that they were not able to inspect last year.

“To remind sa mga megosyante nga to comply and get their business permits kay naa may uban nga human bayad online makalimot na….pwede naman nila kuhaon,” said Malate.

Business renewal in the city that was conducted online ended on January 25 while the releasing of permits was conducted on January 28 and 29.

Since the renewal has already ended, those who will obtain permits need to pay a penalty of 25 percent of their business tax due and subject to 2 percent every month.

Moreover, clearances that they will be looking for include sanitary, Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office, and the Bureau of Fire and Protection, among others.

“Naay uban diha for some reason wala gyuy kuha-kuha. Importante manggud nga naa gyud ka ana’ng mga certificate, nga seguruduon nato nga safe atoang negosyo, limpyo ang atoang pagkaon, limpyo ang atoang lugar, ug ang mga tawo nga nagtrabaho dinha healthy sad,” he added.

Those who cannot post or present updated business permits and clearances may pay a penalty.

However, Malate said that the inspection will focus more on reminding businesses of the requirements needed to be complied with rather than penalizing them.

“Anyway dili man mi mag-inistrikto, just make sure that they are reminded and tagaan higayun nga makakuha (requirements),” he said.

Meanwhile, Malate said that the business tax this year increased by more than P100 million.

He said that the current collection is around P940 million compared to about P835 million for the same period last year. /rcg

ALSO READ:

BPLO issues 150 special permits for serving liquor; 20 applications still pending

Show cause order issued to Cebu City bar for violating social distancing rules

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP