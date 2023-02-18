Another Cessna plane goes missing in Albay — CAAP

MANILA, Philippines — A Cessna plane with four people went missing in Albay on Saturday morning, and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has now declared the emergency to be in Distress Phase.

This is the second Cessna plane to go missing in 2023, with the first aircraft disappearing in Isabela in January.

“A Cessna 340 (Caravan) aircraft with registry number RP-C2080 went missing in Camalig, Albay today, 18 February 2023. Last contact with the aircraft was made with air traffic control at 6:46 AM today, while the aircraft was abeam Camalig Bypass Road,” said the CAAP in a statement.

The Manila-bound flight left the Bicol International Airport at 6:43 a.m., and carried a pilot, a crew, and two passengers.

The Camalig local government, Philippine Air Force, Philippine Coast Guard, Office of Civil Defense, and National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council have been informed and are working with the CAAP for search and rescue operations.

