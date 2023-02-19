Filipinas avoid shutout vs Scotland in Pinatar Cup

The Philippine women’s football team produced a consolation goal late in a 2-1 loss to Scotland on Saturday in the Pinatar Cup in Spain.

Substitute Meryll Serrano scored off a free kick near stoppage time as the Filipinas avoided getting shutout for the second straight time in the four-nation tournament.

Serrano’s goal, a left-footed attempt from outside the penalty area, came after coach Alen Stajcic’s side conceded in each half that led to another defeat at Pinatar Arena Football Center.

The Filipinas conclude their campaign in the tourney that serves as part of preparations for the Fifa Women’s World Cup on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time) against Iceland.

Early chances from Katrina Guillou and Tahnai Annis went futile as the Filipinas couldn’t produce the opener, allowing Scotland to capitalize.

Lauren Davidson produced the opener for Scotland five minutes before halftime before Caroline Weir doubled the lead near the hour mark off a set piece.

Sarina Bolden and Jaclyn Sawicki saw action after missing last Wednesday’s 1-0 loss to Wales, and were inserted in the starting 11.

Goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel, defenders Hali Long, Jessika Cowart, Alicia Barker and Sofia Harrison, midfielders Sara Eggesvik and attacker Quinley Quezada were again placed as starters.

Serrano, Carleigh Frilles, Reina Bonta, Bella Flanigan, Anicka Castaneda and Kaya Hawkinson came on in the second half.

