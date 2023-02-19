SB19 featured in 4th episode of music documentary ‘K-pop Generation’

P-pop global sensation SB19 proved they’re a force to reckon with in the music scene, as Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken, and Justin were featured in the fourth episode of the docuseries “K-pop Generation”.

The docuseries, which was produced by South Korean mass media conglomerate CJENM and streaming platform TVING, revolves around the impact of K-pop in the music scene, as well as global acts who are taking on its roots and making it their own. It also features several music critics who share their thoughts about the influence of the booming genre.

The five-member group was featured in the docuseries’ fourth episode called “What the K?”, where the members opened up about their goals in the music industry and how they rose into superstardom.

“SB stands for ‘Sound Break’, meaning breaking into the music scene in the Philippines. And of course, also to promote Filipino music and Filipino culture to the world stage,” said Stell, the group’s main vocalist and choreographer.

SB19 was formed by ShowBT Philippines, the local subsidiary of ShowBT Group in South Korea, where they trained for four years. The group’s leader Pablo also opened up about the Korean training system in the docuseries, and shared their rising popularity after a dance practice video of their single “Go Up” went viral in 2019.

“I think one of the factors that made us choose this company is because it’s a Korean company and we know that Korean entertainment is very flourished. It’s very successful, and they have their own system to train their talents and artists,” Pablo began. “So, after our first single after a year, we released our second single called ‘Go Up’ and it also didn’t make it to the crowd as well. But after we posted our dance practice video on YouTube, someone posted it on Twitter and it got viral.”

“That’s the time when people started recognizing us, that’s also the time we named our fandom A’TIN so we’re really, really thankful,” he added.

Lead rapper and vocalist Josh also noted that while they were inspired by the Korean training system, they wanted to make a name as Filipino artists in the music industry.

“Since we auditioned at the same company and most of us [have] the same vision, we wanted to make a change in this industry. That’s why we came up with the name ‘Sound Break’,” he said. “It means breaking into the music industry [in] the Philippines, and I think hopefully in the world as well, and that’s what we’re doing right now. We’re very lucky and fortunate that we were able to do it, slowly but surely.”

SB19 wrapped up their “Where You At (WYAT)” world tour in December 2022, which included stops at Cebu, Pampanga, and Davao in the Philippines, and international stops in Dubai, New York and Los Angeles in the U.S., and Singapore.

The group is set to release their upcoming album “Pagtatag” which revolves around “strengthening their foundation” as a group”, although they have yet to reveal its concept and date of release.

“The album is basically about strengthening the foundation [as a group] which came from the ideas of all the members. Definitely, different flavors and new experiences na pinagsama sa iisang album kaya mage-enjoy sila (which fans will enjoy),” Pablo said during their “WYAT Homecoming” press conference. EDV

