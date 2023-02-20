Lapu job fair: 146 jobseekers hired on the spot

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—A total of 146 job seekers were hired on the spot during the job fair that was held at the Outlets in Pueblo Verde, Barangay Basak Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

This was confirmed by Kim Francisco, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Public Employment Service Office (PESO), in an interview on Monday, February 20.

Francisco said that around 997 individuals were able to register and take part in the job fair.

The job fair was also participated by 27 companies, generating 1,578 job vacancies.

Francisco said jobseekers must take advantage of the opportunity, especially since the vibrance of the city’s economy has already recovered. Proof of this is that more establishments are opening and operating again in the city.

“Our business establishments are getting alive after two years kapin nga pandemic. Actually, napa gihapon ta sa pandemic, murag wala paman gihapon gi-lift, pero medyo liberal na ang atoang pag-practice,” Francisco said.

Among the job opportunities that were offered during the job fair were from the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), malls, and even from the locators of the Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ).

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Lapu-Lapu City hosts job fair on Feb. 18

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP