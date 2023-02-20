Cordova launches ‘GUYOD’ mobile learning hub

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Municipality of Cordova launched on Monday, February 20, 2023, the Getting Unified Youth Outdoor Development (GUYOD).

GUYOD is an Alternative Learning System (ALS) Mobile Learning Hub.

The GUYOD was launched during the flag-raising ceremony at the Municipal Hall, which was attended by Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan, town councilors, department heads, Department of Education (DepEd) personnel, and municipal hall workers.

Suan said that the municipal government has provided the vehicle for the Mobile Learning Hub, which will go around the different barangays and will prioritize teaching out-of-school youth.

The GUYOD mobile learning hub contains books and other reading materials, and a television that can be used during classes.

The mobile learning hub also has its own solar panels, so they will no longer have to find a power supply during their visit to the different barangays.

The mayor said that the GUYOD program is an initiative of some of their school heads and teachers.

“So once again, atong pakpakan ang kinatibuk-an nga grupo sa mga maestra nga naghago gyud aron ma-extend atong pagtudlo ngadto sa kabarangayan,” Suan said.

(So once again, we applaud the whole group of teachers who worked hard to extend teaching to the villages.)

According to Amaryllis Villarmia, information officer of DepEd in Central Visayas (DepEd-7), Cordova currently has 307 ALS learners.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Lapu-Lapu mayor Ahong Chan congratulates ALS graduates

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP