MEPZ garment firm retrenches 161 workers; PESO helping affected workers to get jobs

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Some 161 workers from the Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) were retrenched from their jobs.

This was confirmed by Kim Francisco, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Public Employment Service Office (PESO).

The 161 workers came from a company that was involved in the garment industry.

Francisco said that on Feb. 3, these workers received a notice from their company about their retrenchment which would take effect after a month.

However, even now, they were advised to no longer report to work so that they could already apply for a new job.

“As per DOLE, there should be advance notice of 30 days when implementing retrenchment program,” Francisco said.

“So instead of moduty pa sila after sa notification last Feb 3, wala nalang sila padutyha aron makapangapply sila lain trabaho, apan gibayran gihapon sila sa tibook 1 month while waiting sa 1 month effectivity date sa ilang retrenchment,” he said.

(So instead of still going to work after the notification last Feb. 3, they were not allowed to work so that they could apply and find another job, but they were still paid their 1 month salary while waiting for the 1 month effectivity date of their retrenchment.)

Franciso also confirmed that the workers were retrenched because their company had still not yet recovered from the effect of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the increasing price of gasoline.

He said that the PESO had already assisted these workers by giving them new employment opportunities by conducting special recruitment.

“Support for new employment opportunities was given by the City Government through PESO like Special Recruitment Activity conducted by another garments company to hire the retrenched workers and livelihood assistance program conducted by DOLE,” he added.

Last week, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through their Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program, also distributed financial assistance to these retrenched workers where they received an amount ranging from P3,000 to P5,000.

“Depende sa bracket sa amount sa ilang checke sa nadawat nila nga separation pay. From P3,000 to P5,000,” Francisco said.

(It will depend on the bracket on the amount of the check they received as their separation pay. From P3,000 to P5,000.)

/dbs

