CLB to DepEd: provide more trainings for teachers on ‘positive discipine’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Teachers, especially those who are assigned in public schools, also need help and guidance, especially in determining ways to impose discipline on their students.

With this, an official of the Children’s Legal Bureau (CLB) urged the Department of Education (DepEd) to organize trainings that will teach educators the importance of “positive discipline.”

“Dili baya tinuod lalim mag teacher and kung wala kay emotional support, wala tay training on how to deal with students, I doubt kung daghan [pa ang] ganahan mag teachers in the future. And I salute the teachers sa dedication sa teachers,” said lawyer Noemi Truya-Abarientos, who is also CLB’s Deputy Executive Director.

Abarientos issued her statement in relation to a recent “shaming” incident involving a teacher and two of her students.

DepEd is currently investigating an incident wherein a teacher posted on TikTok a video of her as she was humiliating two of her students, whom she accused of cheating during their examination.

The incident that happened on Feb. 10, draw flak on social media.

In a news forum on Tuesday, Feb. 21, Abarientos said that she understands the pressure that public school teachers had to endure.

But the lady lawyer warned that the imposition of corporal punishment on students is prohibited by existing laws that protect the rights of children like RA 7610 or the “Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.”

“It will partake of a nature of a corporal punishment. Kanang verbal abuse, emotional abuse, which will be tantamount to corporal punishment prohibited under DepEd Order [DepEd Order No. 40 s of 2012],” she added.

Abarientos said the act of humiliating students online by posting the said video and mentioning their names was very “inappropriate.”

What the teacher should have done was conduct an internal investigation on the alleged cheating incident and impose the proper sanctions if proven true. And in compliance with the Magna Carta for Public School Teachers, the outcome of the internal investigation will have to be kept confidential.

Posting a video online, Abarientos said, did not only cause shame on the two students, but it also scarred them for life.

“Kung mausab na ilang kinabuhi, and if they committed something wrong and move on with their lives, dili magpabilin ang stigma sa ilang nabuhat sa ilahang kagahapon. Posting it online, makes the video eternal,” she added.

CLB is an advocate of children’s rights and welfare. They also cater to cases of child bullying or cases of peer-to-peer bullying or teacher-to-student bullying.

In the last 12 years, Abarientos said they also catered to at least four cases of teachers who were accused of abuses by their students.

