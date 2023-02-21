Sirius Star Pilipinas returns for PH tour

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The American-backed Sirius Star Pilipinas will return for its highly anticipated Philippine tour, this time facing the Mavs Pheno and the Northball Basketball.

Sirius Star Pilipinas will be back to play a series of basketball exhibition games against the two known local teams in the Visayas and Mindanao regions, according to one of Sirius Star Pilipinas’s founders, Albert Alocillo.

The tour will start from March 25 and will run until April 9. Games will be played in Matti City in Davao, Panabo City, Talibon, Bohol, Mandaue, and Sogod in Cebu.

In this year’s edition, Sirius Star Pilipinas will be fielding in two squads comprised of elite American ballers from the Ball-Up Sporting based in the United States headed by its founder Anthony Winningham.

These players. according to Alocillo, who coached the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers in the PBA D-League, are young prospects playing in collegiate teams, semi-pro, and NBA D-League in the United States.

They became popular in the cities and towns they visited for their crafty basketball skills.

The team’s tour will begin in Matti City on March 25, before moving to Panabo City on March 26. The team will next head to Bohol on April 1 to 2, before proceeding to Mandaue City.

Sirius Star Marvels will face social media sensation, Mavs Pheno on April 8 in Mandaue City, while Sirius Star Wonders will go up against Northball Basketball on the same date.

On April 9, the Marvels will play against Northball while Mavs Pheno faces the Wonders in Sogod town, northern Cebu.

Mavs Pheno is a well-known basketball squad of trainer and hooper Mavrick Bautista.

His players such as Poypoy Actub, Richard Velchez, Nem dela Cruz, and Joshua Roque, are expected to play against Sirius Star Pilipinas’ squads.

Meanwhile, Northball is a selection of ex-varsity and ex-pro players headed former PBA star now Cebu City Councilor Dondon Hontiveros.

Last year, Sirius Star Pilipinas visited Bohol, Tagum City, and Minglanilla town, South Cebu. While in the country, the American ballers conducted free clinics for youngsters.

Part of the team’s mission is to promote the tourism of the places it visits to the Americans.

