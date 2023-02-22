3 injured after pick-up truck crashes into Liloan road barriers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Three individuals suffered injuries after the pick-up truck they rode crashed into a road barrier and rolled over along the highway in Liloan town, northern Cebu on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Police from Liloan confirmed that a road accident involving a pick-up truck occurred along the northbound lane of the highway in Brgy. Yati around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

The vehicle was driven by a 57-year-old seaman, identified as Franklyn Ferrer. Ferrer’s passengers included his wife, Romualda, and a 29-year-old man identified as Roberto Tibay.

Patrolman Jicliff Guilaran of the Liloan Police Station said the couple and Tibay were heading to their residence in Brgy. Nangca in Consolacion, the neighboring town of Liloan in the north.

Guilaran said Franklyn told investigators he did not notice the barriers that separated the southbound and northbound lanes of the national highway.

The driver also reportedly admitted to the police that he has yet to familiarize the road, which ultimately resulted to the accident.

The pick-up truck rammed into the barriers, and the impact caused the vehicle to roll over.

The driver and his passengers are currently confined in a hospital for treatment, Guilaran said.

Liloan is a first-class municipality located approximately 19 kilometers north of Cebu City.

