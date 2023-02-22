Cebu City gov’t awards 78 outstanding employees

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government awarded 78 outstanding city hall employees during this year’s Program on Awards and Incentives for Service Excellence (PRAISE) Awards.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama led the awarding of outstanding employees at a hotel in Cebu City on Tuesday night, Feb. 21, 2023.

The PRAISE Awards is part of the city’s week-long celebration of its 86th Charter Anniversary celebrations.

Dr. Anton Oliver Reposar II of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) was adjudged as the outstanding department head for the “big department category.”

The CCMC was also recognized as one of the two outstanding departments for this year, together with the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF).

Lawyer Charisse Piramide, secretary of the Cebu City Council was also recognized as the outstanding department head for the “medium department category” and Dr. Jessica Maribojoc of DVMF was the outstanding department head for the “small department category”.

Rama also recognized outstanding assistant department heads, outstanding division heads, outstanding section heads, and outstanding rank-and-file employees.

This year’s outstanding assistant department head awardees were Audrey Garganera of CCMC-College of Nursing for the “big department category”; and Anthony Aguhar of the Office of the City Administrator.

Rama also handed out Mayor’s Special Awards to 64 other city hall employees and the Cebu City Local School Board.

They include Karla Paula Amman, Portia Basmayor, Grace Luardo-Silva, Harold Alcontin, Vicente Esmeña, and Allan Bautista, among others.

The awardees received recognition plaques and a step increment in their monthly salary.

Rama as the city mayor appraises the performance of Cebu City Hall employees every year in line with the Program on Awards and Incentives for Service Excellence (Praise) mandated by the Department of Interior and Local Government.

