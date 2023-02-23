Lapu police back Mayor Chan’s reward scheme vs vandals

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) welcomes Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan’s plan to reward those who can arrest or give information about a vandal’s location.

Chan earlier offered P30,000 for those who can execute a “citizen’s arrest” of these perpetrators and P10,000 for those who can give information about the suspects.

Police Colonel Elmer Lim, city director of LCPO, said that the LCPO supports the pronouncement of the mayor pertaining to the reward campaign against mounting vandalism incidents in the city.

Lim also encouraged the public to actively participate in this campaign.

“Kana nindot gyud kaayo na nga initiative sa atong local government unit, sa atoang honorable Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan,” Lim said.

“Sa akoa nang gikaingon, ang participation sa atong community is imperative to ensure peace and security sa atong siyudad kay kung dili gani mo-cooperate atong komunidad, dili gyud magmalampuson ang atoang kahapsay ug kalinaw sa atong siyudad. Tinood gyud na,” he added.

However, Lim said that if their lives would be in peril, the public was urged to call for necessary assistance so that police personnel can be deployed.

“Kun tan-aw nimo nga uy nag-commit siya ug crime, nahadlok ka kay naa siyay pusil, naa siyay armas, dako siyang tawo, ikaw gamay, unya daghan pa sila, you call the police. Magpaabot ug pulis nga maabot kay kung imo pod nang arestuhon nga daghan sila, mamatay sad ka ana,” he said. /rcg

