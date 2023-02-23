Danao City Mayor Durano visits Mandaue Public Market to adopt its best practices

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Danao City Mayor Thomas Mark Durano visited the Mandaue City Public Market on Thursday, February 23, to adopt the good practices and programs implemented at the market.

Durano is with the department heads of Danao City Hall.

He said that they visited the market to get insights that could help in restoring the Danao City Public Market which was destroyed by a fire in June last year.

One of the reasons why they chose to learn from Mandaue City is because its market has almost the same land area as the Danao City Public Market which is around 1,000 square meters, said Durano.

Moreover, Mandaue City is not very far from Danao City for them to visit.

“Ang Mandaue ang perfect nga makahatag namo og idea how to proceed sa amoang plan to restore the public market,” said Durano.

“Learning stage pa gyud ta tanan even sila sa Mandaue based sa amoang pagquestion, they are still upgrading the facility, the services, sharing ideas mao sad ni atoang (purpose) sharing ideas of what we have and what they have mao gyud nay importante the sharing of information,” he added.

The mayor said the restoration of the city’s market is currently in “status quo” but they are targeting to start the construction this year.

He said that they are still on their data gathering and research to identify the amount needed to be budgeted for the construction which will be built where the market is.

He assured that the over 100 vendors affected by the fire will be prioritized to occupy the new market once it is done. They are currently selling in different areas of the city.

Affected vendors were given financial assistance after the market was hit by the fire, he said.

ALSO READ:

Durano bans swimming, parties this Holy Week

Anti-graft court convicts Ace, other DOT officials over wall-calendar project; Durano unfazed

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP