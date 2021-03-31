Durano bans swimming, parties this Holy Week

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Stay at home!

Danao City Mayor Ramon Durano III prohibits swimming and parties during the Holy Week celebration especially from April 1 (Maunday Thursday) until April 4 (Easter Sunday).

In his Executive Order No. 07 Series of 2021, Durano ordered the closure of public and private beach resorts in their city that is located about 48 kilometers north of Cebu City.

However, hotel accommodations and bookings in private beach resorts may still be allowed provided that minimum health standards are observed.

Durano’s new EO discourages gathering that may result in the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (CODI-19).

“There is a serious threat that Cebu might be experiencing what is happening in the NCR right now, if no measures shall be undertaken by the LGUs to prevent the surge of COVID-19 cases,” the EO reads.

Durano said that it has been a practice of many to visit beaches during the Holy Week break and “if such practice is allowed to continue at this time of the pandemic, there is great possibility of unabated spread of the dreaded virus.”

As of March 26, the city logged 37 active COVID-19 cases while its total number of confirmed cases is now at 561.