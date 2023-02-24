Mayor Rama to Cebuanos: Trust capabilities of local gov’t for future of Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Let’s build trust.”

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama emphasized this during his speech at the Plaza Sugbo grounds where the city held an activity to commemorate its 86th Charter Day.

Rama encouraged Cebuanos to trust in the capabilities of the local government to execute their plans for the future of Cebu City.

He also urged Cebuanos to read more about the history of Don Vicente Rama, Mayor Rama’s grandfather, and Cebu City.

During his speech the mayor recalled the legacy of his grandfather and former Senator Vicente Rama, who pursued the city’s charter 86 years ago.

The mayor also said that 86 years later the city government continued to strive for a progressive Cebu City.

Cebuanos, mostly employees of the city hall, gathered at the Plaza Sugbo grounds early Friday morning, Feb. 24, to participate in the annual event commemorating the history behind Cebu’s cityhood and legacy years after.

The celebration began with a holy mass presided by Msgr. Roberto Alesna.

The mayor, with Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, and members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, led the wreath-laying ceremony to pay their respect to Don Vicente Rama who fathered the transformation of the municipality of Cebu into a city.

Vice Mayor, Rama clan

Meanwhile, Vice Mayor Garcia, for his part, reminded attendees of the significance of celebrating Charter Day.

“My dear friends, remembering our origin, and our history as a City is ever more vital as we continue to move forward and lead the race towards a Singapore-like Cebu City. As they say, you can’t really know where you’re going until you know where you have been,” he said.

Garcia also acknowledged various institutions that have contributed to the city’s success and have given their full support to its endeavor of achieving a Singapore-like Cebu city.

The Rama clan, including the mayor’s siblings, Cebu City South District Rep. Rep. Eduardo “Edu” Rama (the mayor’s nephew), and the mayor’s cousin, actress, and talent manager Anabelle Rama, also attended the event.

Under Republic Act. No. 7287, February 24 is declared as a special non-working holiday in Cebu City to give way to Cebuanos to take part in the celebration of the city’s origins and of the man who made its cityhood status a reality. | Emmariel Ares — CDN Digital Intern

RELATED STORIES

Mayor Rama to rehire JOs as long as…

Rama scales up campaign vs. scalawags in City Hall

Cebu City eyes improving revenue measures to achieve tax collection target following Mayor Rama’s veto

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP