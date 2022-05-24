Rama scales up campaign vs. scalawags in City Hall

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Reelected Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama aims to intensify his administration’s campaign on cleansing the City Hall from scalawags.

This time, he has laid down a different set of criteria that would help city hall officials weed out ‘unworthy employees’.

Rama confirmed to reporters that he recently issued a memorandum addressed to non-regular employees that they need to pass their evaluation in order to retain their employment. Otherwise, they will only have to work until June 30, 2022.

Memorandum No. 226-05-2022, which was issued on May 16, 2022, and signed by Rama’s secretary, lawyer Dominic Diño, covers co-terminous, job orders, and casual employees at the city hall.

As part of the assessment, employees must prove that they are not ‘kawatan, tapulan, hugawan, intregero/intregera, pala-away, way nahibaw-an, dili mobayad og utang, and mo buko-buko’.

These criteria were also emphasized on the memo, copies of which recently went viral on social media.

“I have been very clear that City Hall, we will address it that by July 1st, it should be a product of serious substantial change, that is the thrust,” said Rama.

“Dili man ta makabuhat og good governance kung ang atong mga tawo mga tapulan, mga kawatan, mga hugawan, wala’y hibaw-an, gibuko-buko ta, mga intregero, kanang akong gibalik-balik mga palaaway,” he added.

On top of these, non-regular employees at the City Hall should also submit their application and a copy of the Personal Data Sheet (PDS) to the Evaluation Committee and the Office of the Mayor on or before 2022.

“Recommendations may not be entertained. Coterminous will be re-issued new appointments. Please be advised that with NO APPOINTMENT/JOB ORDER document, you are to refrain from reporting on July 1. 2022,” the memo added.

This is not the first time Rama has waged a campaign against scalawags working in the city hall.

Shortly after he ascended as mayor following the death of former Mayor Edgardo Labella, Rama appointed a ‘resident Ombudsman’ to serve as a watchdog for all employees and high-ranking officials in the city hall.

“I’ve been doing that and I’ve done that before when I was the Mayor”, he added.

The Cebu City Hall currently has over 4,000 job order employees, and 3,000 casual workers.

While the city government has yet to come up with a rough estimate on the number of coterminous employees, most of them are assigned to the Office of the Mayor.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES:

Rama warns ‘lazy, backstabbing’ City Hall employees, officials: I won’t forget

Rama warns scalawags in City Hall: No more warning when caught in wrongdoings

Rama appoints former Napolcom-7 director as new ‘resident ombudsman’ for Cebu City

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy