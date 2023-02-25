Bongbong Marcos ‘offers hand of reconciliation’ on 37th anniversary of Edsa revolt

MANILA, Philippines — As the Philippines commemorates the 37th anniversary of the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution that ousted his father and namesake from power, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. offered reconciliation “to those with different political persuasions.”

In his message, Marcos said he joins the nation in remembering the peaceful Edsa uprising, which he described as “a time in our history that divided the Filipino people.”

He then urged the public to “come together as one” in building a better society.

“As we look back to a time in our history that divided the Filipino people, I am one with the nation in remembering those times of tribulation and how we came out of them united and stronger as a nation,” Marcos said in a Facebook post Saturday, February 25.

“I once again offer my hand of reconciliation to those with different political persuasions to come together as one in forging a better society — one that will pursue progress and peace and a better life for all Filipinos,” he added.



The world-renowned 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution is a bloodless uprising that gathered millions of Filipinos along the main arteries of Metro Manila which led to the ouster of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

The assassination of former Senator Benigno S. Aquino Jr. at the Manila International Airport on August 21, 1983, sparked widespread demonstrations which served as among the catalysts for the revolution that clamored for a change in government.

RELATED STORIES

Two youths’ views on 1986 Edsa revolution: A fight for freedom and its relevance today

Palace clarifies: February 25 is a regular working day

Protesters in Cebu City hold rally in line with EDSA anniversary

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP