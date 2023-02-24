Protesters in Cebu City hold rally in line with EDSA anniversary

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Protesters held a rally here to call for justice to the killings and highlight the inflation in the country on Friday morning, February 24, 2023, a day before the 37th EDSA People Power Revolution anniversary.

At least a hundred protesters composed of members from Karapatan, BAYAN Central Visayas, Anakpawis, Anakbayan groups participated in the rally that started past 9 a.m. on Friday. They marched from Fuente Osmeña Circle going to Colon Street in downtown Cebu City.

Kyle Enero, chairperson of Kabataan Partylist, said that with the crisis being experienced in the country, the voice for everyone’s rights must echo to those who are in the different sectors of the government.

“Karon nga grabing krisis, adunay kadasig kaisog mismo ang mga tawo nga iduso ug panalipdan pod ang iyang katungod,” Enero said.

He added that this year’s commemoration of EDSA People Power Revolution is significant. Enero said that what was experienced during the Martial Law is also being observed these days.

“Mahinungdanon karon ang paghinumdum kay kaniaadtong martial law, kuyanap ang pagsaka sa panaliton sa panaliton, kumbaga inflation susama sa karon nga ang presyo sa panaliton mura og bulawan…nga di na kaya paliton sa ordinaryong katawhan,” Enero said.

“Gani sa iyang saad nga 20 kilos nga bugas, ang nag unag 20 ang plete mismo,” he added.

These members of the progressive groups made a quick stop in front of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) to call for justice in the killing of New Bataan 5, including Chad Booc, a Lumad teacher who was also among those arrested during the controversial “rescue operation” of Lumad students inside a university in Cebu City last February 2021.

More or less ten policemen also stationed in front of the PRO-7 while the rally was being held, which lasted for at least five minutes.

The activity ended at past 11 a.m. already along Colon Street.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office, earlier said that the city police was on full alert status for the Cebu City Charter Day on Feb. 24 and for the EDSA Revolution Anniversary on Feb. 25.

