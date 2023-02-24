Palace clarifies: February 25 is a regular working day

MANILA, Philippines — The 25th of February this year, which marks the 37th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution, is a regular working day after President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. moved the holiday on Feb. 24, Malacañang clarified on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the Official Gazette of the Philippines said February 25, 2023, is now a regular working day after February 24 has been declared a special non-working day to mark the Edsa anniversary.

“[This is] consistent with the holidays moved in furtherance of holiday economics in Proclamation No. 90 dated November 11, 2022,” the Official Gazette said.

“February 24, 2023, has been declared a special non-working holiday to mark the Edsa anniversary in lieu of February 25, 2023 (a regular working day) but without diminishing the latter’s significance,” it added.

Marcos earlier signed Proclamation No. 167, declaring Feb. 24, 2023, a special non-working day nationwide to create a long weekend for the commemoration of the Edsa People Power.

The peaceful Edsa uprising, which was held on Feb. 25, 1986, toppled the regime of Marcos’ father and namesake, late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

JMS

