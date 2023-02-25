Two youths’ views on 1986 Edsa revolution: A fight for freedom and its relevance today

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the country celebrates the 37th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution, which happened on Feb. 25, 1986, here are some thoughts of some of the youths today, who were born years after one of the important moments in Philippine history.

Charen N. Alegres, a 3rd-year college student, studying in one of the universities here in Cebu, and a young female worker in the information technology (IT) industry, who asked not to be named, still see the significance of remembering and commemorating that particular event in 1986.

“EDSA People Power Revolution is part of our history where Filipino people fought for our freedom, our rights, and proper execution of democracy,” said Alegres of the bloodless revolution that ended with then President Ferdinand E. Marcos ending his 20-year rule and fleeing the country.

Alegres said that one significant lesson she learned about EDSA was that the people’s faith as a nation, was more powerful than the government.

“No one could ever defeat sa faith sa mga Filipino kay mulaban jud ta sa angay natong i-laban, most especially sa atong freedom,” said Alegres, who was born in 2000.

(No one could ever defeat the faith of the Filipinos because we always fight for what we should fight for, most especially our freedom.)

On the other hand, the young female employee in the IT industry, who resides in Cebu City, shares Alegres’ view on the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution.

She saw that event as a “relevant tool” today.

She said that what happened in 1986 had not just affected the Filipinos in issues regarding the government versus its people.

But for her, she saw that it had also an effect on the corporate sector, especially with workers in exercising the rights and their freedom.

“Just like in the working environment, employees should learn when to speak up and voice out their opinion if they are being oppressed and if I have the platform to speak (about it),” she said.

She also shared her thoughts on individuals her age, who took the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution for granted.

“One lesson from the EDSA Revolution is how Filipinos have the courage to stand up and fight for their freedom…Commemorating it (should) remain relevant for it serves as a reminder of how EDSA People Power changed the situation towards the oppression and corruption of the government,” she said. | Jessa Ngojo — CDN Intern

