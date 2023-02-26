Regal Oliva is new CELLA president

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Lawyer Regal Oliva made history for having been elected as the first transgender woman president of the Cebu Lady Lawyers Association (CELLA).

Oliva, who is also the current treasurer of Mandaue City, is also the first transgender woman to lead a lady lawyers’ organization in the country.

“I consider this breakthrough to be a challenge to break more glass ceilings, while I am guided by women legal luminaries in Cebu. We aim to promote more advocacies to protect women and girls, as well as focus on the urgency to push for more equal rights and safe spaces for all,” Oliva said.

Other elected CELLA officials were Lawyers Georgia Herrera-Klepp – external vice president, Mary Grace Casano – internal vice president, Jizza Raagas – secretary, Elizabeth Reyes – treasurer, Angel Fernandez-Dumon – auditor, and Lalaine Salve-Esmeralda – PRO.

Lawyers Hazel Espina, Tercel Mercado-Gephart,Rhea Senining-Judilla, Mary Rose Salvatiera-Lubino, Niva Costanilla-Vilamor were also elected to be part of the association’s board of directors, CELLA said in a statement.

The CELLA election was held on Friday, Feb. 24, it added.

CELLA, an organization of women lawyers in Cebu, advocates for an inclusive society towards gender equality by providing the poor and underprivileged women access to justice and by lobbying the passage of laws in the communities to stop violence against women and girls.

Former CELLA President Michelle Mendez-Palmares, who also sits as the incumbent president of the IBP Cebu City Chapter, has expressed her excitement on the outcome of Friday’s election as it showed much respect and acceptance for all regardless of the individual’s gender expression.

“This just shows how progressive the Cebu legal community is,” she adds.

Aside from being the new CELLA president, Oliva is also the immediate past president of the IBP Cebu City Chapter, and the deputy governor for the Eastern Visayas Region of the IBP.

/dbs

