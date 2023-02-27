Lady Gaga faces lawsuit for failing to pay $500,000 reward to woman who returned her dogs

An accomplice of the thief who stole three of Lady Gaga’s dogs turned the tables on her and sued the singer-actress for breach of contract and fraud for failing to pay the $500,000 reward that she offered in exchange for the return of two of her pets.

In a report by People magazine, Jennifer McBride filed a lawsuit against Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, for reneging on her promise of a reward, citing a provision in the Grammy-winning singer’s offer that said there would be “no questions asked” of anyone who would be able to return two of her dogs, Koji and Gustav.

McBride earlier handed in the dogs in response to the reward, but was later on charged with being an accessory to the crime of theft.

Thus, the “Poker Face” singer committed a breach of contract and fraud by failing to deliver on her promise, a copy of the lawsuit obtained by the US-based magazine stated.

It further said the offer was made “with the intent to defraud and induce members of the public to rely upon it and to act upon said promise by locating and delivering her bulldogs to defendants.”

McBride was among the five persons arrested by Los Angeles Police in 2021 for shooting Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer. After returning the singer’s dogs, charges against McBride was lowered to being just accessories.

